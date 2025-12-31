Evaluating Whether Sienna Betts Is Developing On Track

Sienna Betts has officially played her third game of the 2026 season, a performance that has raised some questions regarding her development.

Against Ohio State , Betts played 13 minutes, down from her 15 against Long Beach, and scored five points on 2-6 shooting. She also added four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. An ok outing, but we really need to see more from her soon.

Highs So Far

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30), guard Khylee Pepe (13) and forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It would not be fair not to consider her great performance against Long Beach State. She scored 14 points on 6-9 shooting with five rebounds and two assists. To say she would build on that performance against No. 19 Ohio State would not be unreasonable.

Her ability to control the paint alongside her sister, Lauren Betts , already makes her one of UCLA’s most impactful pieces. We’ve seen exactly how devastating that tandem can be: Lauren misses, Sienna cleans the glass and scores — and when the roles are reversed, the result is the same.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) look on from the bench during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

We’ve already discussed why this duo has the potential to lead UCLA to a championship, but this long conference stretch will determine whether that belief holds. The Bruins will need more consistent production from Sienna to truly validate that claim.

Why UCLA Needs More

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) is fouled by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Across town, Jazzy Davidson—the nation’s No. 1 high school recruit—has been nothing short of impressive. She’s averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field, fully living up to the hype. The question now becomes whether the same can be said for Sienna.

Not quite. At times it may look that way, but it’s important to remember this is not Sienna’s team—at least not yet. She’s surrounded by bona fide stars at every position, and the fact that she’s still able to make a meaningful impact within such a deep roster is impressive in its own right.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) reaches in front of Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) for a pass during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna has a prime opportunity over the next two games—first against Penn State , then against USC and Jazzy Davidson. If Betts can deliver in both matchups, it would be hard to dispute that she’s on the right trajectory, especially given how crowded and talent-rich this UCLA roster is.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) is congratulated at the bench by center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The expectations for Sienna aren’t sky-high in her first year. However, once the roster begins to clear next season, it will be up to her to keep the Bruins afloat while the program builds around her and the rest of UCLA’s freshman core.

