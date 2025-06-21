Listing Potential Trade Suitors for Former Bruin Jake Bird
UCLA Bruin alumnus and current Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird is having a career year, boasting a 2.16 ERA in 32 appearances over 41.2 innings.
Solidifying himself as the best arm in the Rockies' bullpen, Bird is making a name for himself on the MLB trade market and will be a key name to watch ahead of the trade deadline as Colorado endures yet anther subpar season. Bird could be worth a few prospects and/or draft compensation.
With that being said, let's take a look at what teams could be in play for Bird and what other analysts are saying about a potential package.
New York Mets
Just Baseball writer Kevin Henry recently put together a potential package that sends Bird to New York to bolster its pitching staff.
The package he put together was the Rockies sending Bird to the Mets for infielder Ronny Mauricio, outfielder Drew Gilbert and right handed starter Jack Wnninger. Here was his reasoning:
"For a team like Colorado, trading a reliever — even one as reliable as Bird — makes sense when the return addresses organizational needs. The Rockies need to continue stacking their farm system with high-upside talent at multiple positions. This kind of package allows them to add a versatile infielder with power potential, an outfielder with on-base skills, and a potential starter — three critical components for building a sustainable core."
New York Yankees
The Yankees were brought into the mix by AlBat writer Ismael Hernandez de Dios amidst New Yorks need to bolster its bullpen. Here's what he had to say about it:
"The Yankees, with their storied history and high expectations, can't afford to improvise when tight games roll around. Bird could form a luxury trio alongside Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver, adding depth and power to the bullpen. He might not be a flashy name, but he's definitely one that counts when it matters. New York is aiming high this season, and with the starting rotation working hard, an arm like Bird's could be the difference between falling short or reaching the Fall Classic.
"The Yankees have the assets to negotiate, and the Rockies would be open to listening to offers, especially for an arm that, while valuable, could bring them a good return in prospects."
Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies are in dire need of bullpen reinforcements following the suspension of Jose Alvarado. Bird is exactly the acquisition Philadelphia needs to get over the hump, as Sergei Madison for Motorcycle Sports writes:
"As the trade deadline approaches, the Phillies are poised to explore a variety of options to bolster their bullpen. The market is expected to be ripe with talented arms, and securing a reliable reliever could prove pivotal in their quest for a World Series title. Among the names circulating in trade discussions is Jake Bird of the Colorado Rockies. With the Rockies positioning themselves as sellers, Bird stands out as a promising asset.
"Acquiring Bird may come at a premium, given his three remaining years of club control and his current form. Nevertheless, the investment could yield substantial dividends for the Phillies as they navigate the challenges of October baseball. The addition of a pitcher with Bird’s capabilities could transform the dynamics of their bullpen, allowing the team to better manage leads and pressure situations as they strive for postseason success."
