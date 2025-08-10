EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Cooper Javorsky Details His Off-Season
The UCLA Bruins have many commits in their 2026 class, which has made their class among the most intriguing classes in the nation.
One of the best prospects in their class comes from the state of California, and is one of the better players in the class at his position as a whole. That player being Cooper Javorsky. Javorsky is an interior offensive lineman from the state of California, who can slide in anywhere on the interior of the offensive line, including center.
He has been putting in the work this off-season to become a better player. The Bruins commit detailed this with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"The offseason has been all about sharpening my game and making sure I'm as prepared as possible for my senior season. I've been doing a lot of technique and field work with Sean Harlow. He the son of USC and NFL great Pat Harlow and played at Oregon State and 7 seasons in the NFL. Love Sean! Not only has he helped me with on-field prep, but he's really prepared me mentally for what to expect heading into my senior season and beyond. Getting the type of insight is huge coming from an NFL Vet. Training with someone who's been where I want to go has been amazing.
"Obviously, I've spent tons of time in the weight room and at Saddleback Strength and on the wrestling mat working on footwork, hand placement, and overall body control. Wrestling has been a big part of developing my balance and leverage, which directly translates to line. I say this all the time...wrestling should be a mandatory part of being an offensive lineman. Not only the physical aspects, but the mental side of it too. Mental toughness, discipline, and complete focus on improvement. Haha...it's like David Goggins says, "Greatness is forged in discomfort". I'm far from great, but I'm trying to get there. It wasn't something I truly understood until I stepped on the mat. On top of all that, spending a lot of time with our O-line group, making sure we're completely in sync with our game plan."
The UCLA Bruins commit is one of the players that has been very active in his improvement this off-season, and because of that, he has set plenty of goals for himself and his team. He has hopes of being a better version of himself and helping his team to show improvements from last season.
