EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Bruins' Commit Cooper Javorsky
Cooper Javorsky is a star on the field, but what type of player is he off the field? He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his personal life outside football.
"Off the field, I’m pretty laid-back. Football is definitely a major part of my life right now, and I stay focused on my goals, but when I’m not training or at the gym, I really enjoy just being around my friends and family. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, we’re irreverent, and I honestly love that about us.
"I think my family can definitely make people blush, hahaha! I’m big on comedy, anything that makes people laugh. Whether it’s stand-up, funny movies, or just cracking jokes with the people close to me, I think laughter makes life better. It’s how we deal with stress, stay grounded, and keep things in perspective. At the end of the day, I try to be a good person, treat people right, and enjoy life," said Javorsky when speaking with UCLA Bruins On SI.
Javorsky detailed what he likes to do outside of football.
"Honestly, I’m a pretty simple guy. I love going to the gym, that’s kind of my second home at this point. I’m into gaming too, especially when I want to just chill and not think too much. The beach is a big one for me. There's nothing like being in the water or just hanging out by the ocean with friends. I also like fishing, which might sound random, but it’s actually super relaxing and gives me a chance to just unwind for a bit. Not that I get to go often, but I love it when I do. Most of the time, though, I’m just with my friends, joking around and doing whatever sounds fun that day. I try to keep things light."
He is into multiple things, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which is the most popular mixed martial arts promotion in the world.
"I’m into a lot of different things, honestly. I love combat sports, UFC, wrestling, all of it. There’s something about the discipline, intensity, and violence that just does it for me. I’ve also always had a fascination with animals. I’ve seriously thought about becoming a vet after my playing career is over. I really care about animals and could totally see myself doing something like that long-term.
But probably my biggest passion outside of football is comedy. I’m obsessed.
"I literally fall asleep sometimes listening to stand-up or podcasts from my favorite comedians. Guys like Tom Segura, Shane Gillis, David Lucas, Brent Krystal (if you know you know), Gary Owen, Brian Simpson... I could go on. I just love to laugh. Comedy makes everything in life better; it helps you stay grounded when things get crazy. Another thing that’s important to me is my faith. It’s something I’m still growing in, but it’s a part of who I am. It helps guide me, especially when things feel overwhelming or uncertain".
Music is something that many love. This includes Javorsky, who has a very wide list of music he loves.
"I’ve been really lucky, music has always been a big part of my family. My parents listen to everything, and I mean everything. There was never a genre off-limits in our house. I grew up with my dad’s playlist jumping from Ice Cube to some random classical piece, then straight into Slipknot, Sinatra, KRS-One, Alan Jackson, Mos Def, and Wu-Tang.
"My mom had Afroman playing right after some classic rock. So I’ve been exposed to all kinds of music, and I really appreciate it all. Right now, I’m really into country, Toby Keith, and The Dead South are on a lot. But I’m also a huge hip-hop fan. Lately, I’ve been listening to BigXthaPlug, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and some old-school stuff like Rakim and Nas. Honestly, it’s impossible to name one favorite artist. Music hits me differently depending on my mood, where I’m at mentally, or what’s going on in life. That’s what I love about it, it’s always there, and there’s something for every moment."
The talented prospect remains uncertain on what he will attend school for, but has some things he is interested in.
"Honestly, I haven’t fully decided yet. I have a lot of different interests, and I’m not 100% sure what I want to do after my playing career. Like I mentioned earlier, I’ve seriously considered becoming a vet because I’ve always had a love for animals. But I’ve also been really interested in becoming a firefighter. My godfather is a firefighter in Long Beach, and growing up around that made a big impression on me.
"I could definitely see myself stepping into a role like that, something physical and team-based. Right now, I think the best move is to sit down with my advisor and figure out a plan that keeps my options open while I figure out what really fits me. So yeah, I don’t have a set answer yet, but I’m okay with that. I feel lucky to be attending one of the top universities in the world, where whatever I end up studying, that degree is going to mean something."
