EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Javorsky Details His UCLA Commitment

Cooper Javorsky Details His UCLA Commitment
The UCLA Bruins recently landed one of their top offensive lineman targets in the 2026 recruiting class. That was when they landed Cooper Javorsky, a San Juan Hills High School offensive lineman from San Juan Capistrano, California.
Quickly after he committed to the Bruins, he would catch up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail why he committed to the Bruins.
"There wasn’t a single moment that made me commit; it was more like everything finally clicked. But if I had to pick one thing, it was my one-on-one meeting with Coach Kwon. That was real, honest, and intense. We didn’t just talk football, we spoke about life, what kind of man I want to become, and what it truly means to be in his O-line room. It wasn’t sugar-coated, and I respected that a lot. He told me what he expects, how hard it’s going to be, but also how much better I’ll come out on the other side. That hit different," the newest Bruins' offensive lineman commit stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
He would dive in to how the "King Kwon" nickname on X is actually fitting.
"I actually just saw someone post on X calling him 'King Kwon,' and honestly, that couldn’t be more accurate. He’s got that energy. He’s got that presence. You feel it when he walks into a room. He’s on a mission to build something special at UCLA, and he’s looking for guys who want to work, who want to be developed, and who want to be part of something bigger. That fired me up."
It wasn't just the offensive line coach who helped this happen, it was everyone else who made an effort to make him feel one-of-one.
"It wasn’t just Coach Kwon. I’ve visited a lot of amazing schools, and I’m grateful for every opportunity, but the connection I felt with the entire UCLA staff, Coach Foster, Coach Sunseri, Coach Neuheisel, Coach Miller, I can literally name every coach…it was on a different level. It felt genuine. They didn’t try to sell me. They just showed me who they are, what they stand for, and how I fit into it. The culture, the vision, the direction, they’re building something I want to be a part of."
Javorsky left off with a very encouraging statement detailing how he isn't wanting to keep playing the recruiting game, and is ready to lock it up as a Bruin.
"I didn’t want to keep playing the recruiting game or drag things out just to get more attention. That’s not who I am. I’m about loyalty and doing things with purpose. When you know, you know. And I knew. I wanted to be a Bruin. I’m committed. I gave UCLA my word, and to me, that means something. I know some guys commit and a few days later decommit, but that’s not me. I’m all in. It’s not about hype or attention; this decision was made with integrity and with my whole heart. I believe in loyalty, and I believe in seeing things through."
