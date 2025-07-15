Where UCLA's 2026 Class Ranks Midway Through July
After stunning the college football landscape through June, nabbing 15 of their 21 total commitments over the course of three big visit weekends, recruiting slowed down towards the end of the month and through the first week of July.
However, in the second week of the month, DeShaun Foster and the Bruins recaptured some of that June heat by landing two defensive line teammates, one of whom is Foster's highest-rated recruit through his tenure at the helm.
After landing Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy defensive linemen, Carter Gooden (four-star) and Marcus Almada (three-star), UCLA's 2026 recruiting class moved up from 22nd to 20th on 247Sports' national recruiting team rankings.
On ESPN's updated recruiting rankings, the national site hadn't updated its rankings beyond the two commitments, but the Bruins moved from 17th to 21st on their list.
This is what Graig Haubert had to say about UCLA's placement:
"The DeShaun Foster era got off to a rocky start, but the Bruins are showing some ascension. In recruiting, the former running back knows the importance of a good O-line and pulled a pair of ESPN 300 OLs out of Florida in Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones. Known as Champ, Smith was an Under Armour All-American as a junior and has shown he can play against top competition and be a well-rounded OT. Tight end Camden Jensen should help propel the run game as well, as he is a good blocker.
"The Bruins have added multiple WRs in this class, including in-state four-star Kenneth Moore. Onetime SMU commit Yahya Gaad has a sturdy, muscular build with a good initial burst and is a DE who can set the edge and be tough against the run."
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports director of scouting, evaluated Gooden in May, comparing him to Ruke Orhorhoro. Here's what he had to say:
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements. Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more.
"Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks. Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
Almada was evaluated in June, a couple of weeks ahead of his commitment, by Hudson Standish, national analyst for 247Sports. Here's what he had to say:
"Scheme versatile defensive tackle with the redirection skills and short-area quickness to consistently slice into gaps. Hovers a shade under 6-foot-4, 280 pounds with subpar length measurements for his frame. Owns experience working along the defensive line in even and odd fronts and will likely project to a 4i or 3-technique at the next level, depending on his growth potential. Plays with a hot motor and will run down ball carriers along the line of scrimmage.
Still developing as an interior rusher but has shown positive flashes thanks to his post-snap quickness and explosive power in the hands. Athletic tools and play style lead us to believe Almada could develop into an excellent zone run defender at the point of attack. Should be viewed as an athletic high floor interior projection who could factor into a defensive line rotation early in his college career."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on UCLA's 2026 recruiting class and more.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.