Five-Star 2026 Forward Details UCLA Recruitment

UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin have done a solid job in the 2026 recruiting cycle so far, securing a commitment from three-star center Javonte Floyd. Although Floyd was one of the Bruins' top targets, they have continued pursuing a couple of other prospects.

One of those prospects is a five-star small forward who named UCLA in his top three last month and recently gave an update on where the Bruins stand in his recruitment.

Five-Star Small Forward Speaks on UCLA

On Nov. 2, UCLA on SI reported that Christian Collins, a five-star small forward from St. John Bosco High School in Playa Del Ray, California, had named the Bruins in his top three alongside Kentucky and USC.

Dec 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at midcourt at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many people expected Collins to make a decision during the Early National Signing Period in November, but he held off. Since pushing back his commitment, he's started hearing from some new programs and recently told Rivals' Joe Tipton that he is now reopening his recruitment.

Collins explained that he didn't commit to a school during the Early National Signing Period because he didn't want to rush the decision. He noted that he wants to be a one-and-done player, going directly to the NBA after a year of college, and that he wants to ensure he picks the school that's the best fit for him.

St. John Bosco's Christian Collins (11) dribbles the ball while being guarded by Sandra Day O'Connor's Colton Watson (14) during the Nike Tournament of Champions at Highland High School Gym on Jan 2, 2025, in Gilbert, Ariz. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I just feel like it’s what God had planned for me, and I just want to make sure I make the best decision," Collins told Tipton. "I’m going to college and I want to go to the NBA, definitely want to be one-and-done. I just really have to take time, sit down and think. That’s why I didn’t sign early. I don’t want to rush anything. It’s always a process.”

While Collins may no longer have a top-three, UCLA remains very much in the race to land him. The 6'8" small forward told Tipton he's still considering the Bruins among his top teams and highlighted Cronin as a significant reason why.

Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

“I love Mick Cronin as a coach. He’s really honest. He’s really straightforward. He has a good program. He wants the best for the players. If you’re not able to match up to him, you can’t play there. You have to be able to follow the plan.”

Collins told Tipton that he has no timeline for his commitment and is looking for a program where he feels comfortable and can develop. While UCLA was recently rumored to have fallen behind in the five-star's recruitment, it appears the Bruins have as good a chance as anyone to land him.

