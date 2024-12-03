2 Major Potential Breakout Players for UCLA in 2025
The UCLA Bruins just experienced their first losing season since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, as they went 5-7 in their first year as a Big Ten squad.
UCLA certainly showed some flashes, and perhaps the Bruins will be a better collective unit in 2025 (depending on who plays quarterback, of course).
There are a couple of players in particular to watch heading into next season, so here are a pair of potential breakout candidates for UCLA next season.
Kwazi Gilmer, WR
Thanks to the inconsistency of Ethan Garbers under center, the Bruins' aerial attack was never really able to gain much footing in 2024.
However, that does not mean the receiving corps was bereft of talent.
One wide receiver in particular should have caught your eye: freshman Kwazi Gilmer.
Gilmer hauled in 31 receptions for 345 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season, which are actually fairly impressive numbers from a first-year pass-catcher (especially in a weak offense).
The Los Angeles native got stronger as the season progressed, as 22 of his 31 catches came over UCLA's final six games. That culminated in a season-high six catches during the Bruins' finale against Fresno State.
Gilmer is known for his terrific route-running ability, but he also possesses solid athleticism, and at 6-foot-2, he has a great frame for a wideout.
Look for UCLA to incorporate him into the offense much more next season.
Jack Pedersen, TE
Moliki Matavao will be heading to the NFL, opening the door for a new No. 1 tight end to emerge for the Bruins.
Jack Pedersen is knocking on the door.
Pedersen was quiet for the vast majority of the season, amassing 12 grabs for 126 yards and a touchdown.
However, there are reasons to like the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder, who redshirted his freshman year and will be heading into his junior campaign next season.
While Pedersen was primarily viewed as a blocker early on in his career, he absolutely has the potential to develop into a legitimate threat in the passing game.
The Murrieta, California native has solid hands and isn't a bad route runner, which lends credence to the possibility of him contributing as a pass-catcher in 2025.
