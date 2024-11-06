UCLA Freshman Receives High Honor for Performance Against Nebraska
UCLA had a complete team effort in what was its best win of the season on Saturday when it upset Nebraska.
Several Bruins -- young and experienced -- turned in big-time outings, which was crucial for a team facing a superior opponent on the road.
One of those key players was freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who finished with a team-high 88 yards on just three receptions, one of which was a 48-yard touchdown catch.
For his efforts, Gilmer was awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award on Monday.
"He's phenomenal," said UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers after the Bruins' victory on Saturday. "For being 18 years old, the maturity and intelligence that that guy has on the football field is really unheard of. He's becoming a guy that I can really trust and really have a lot of faith in. I mean, anytime the ball is up in the air, I 100 percent believe Kwazi is going to come down with it. He's a great route runner. The best thing about him is he always plays fast and plays with speed."
Gilmer is third on the team in receiving yards this year with 213. His 13.3 yards per reception is the most of any Bruin.
The freshman's mark of 88 receiving yards on Saturday was a season-best. It followed his previous best in the win against Rutgers when he recorded 61, which he did on just two receptions.
Gilmer was a four-star recruit, per Rivals, and a three-star per ESPN and 247Sports. He was ranked the No. 55 wide receiver in the class of 2024 by ESPN.
Gilmer played for Sierra Canyon High School, where he posted 663 and six touchdowns on 35 receptions in his senior season.
The future is bright for Gilmer, but he still has much work to do this season. His production will be crucial for the Bruins in their final four games, as they look to clinch bowl eligibility. They need three wins to do so.
The endeavor continues on Friday when UCLA hosts Iowa for its Homecoming game. The contest is set for 6 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. EST.
