UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9

Still one win away from reaching bowl eligibility, the Bruins could end up in different stadiums around the country for bowl season.

Coming off a narrow defeat at the hands of No. 7 Oregon, UCLA football (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) can still secure themselves a bowl game in the heart of the postseason, but the Bruins could be playing on either side of the country once the winter arrives.

Here is what the experts are predicting prior to Week 9:

ESPN: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. Clemson/Louisville

El Paso, TX

Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

The Sun Bowl matches up the fourth-choice Pac-12 team with an ACC team ranked fourth through eighth in the conference. Clemson and Louisville are both currently 4-3 on the campaign. UCLA and Clemson have never faced off in football, nor has UCLA ever faced Louisville. Both Clemson and Louisville are having seasons that could be considered “down” years for their programs, but their rosters have plenty of future NFL talent and could make an interesting bowl game for the Bruins.

CBS: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. No. 13 Wake Forest

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. Wake Forest has a 7-0 record on the season so far and is ranked No. 13 in the AP poll. There isn’t much history between UCLA and Wake Forest, as they have never played head-to-head. In other sports, such as basketball, soccer and tennis, the matchup between the Bruins and the Deacons is more regular. If this bowl matchup were to occur, it would technically be one of a kind.

Sporting News: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Las Vegas Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Wisconsin currently has a 4-3 record this season and is coming off of a victory against Purdue. Wisconsin and UCLA have faced each other 11 times before, and the most recent matchup was in 2000 when the Bruins fell to the Badgers 21-20. A couple of years before that, Wisconsin beat UCLA in the 1999 Rose Bowl. The Bruins lead the all-time series, 7-4.

247Sports: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. Boston College

El Paso, TX

Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m.

The Sun Bowl matches up the fourth-choice Pac-12 team with an ACC team ranked fourth through eighth in the conference. Boston College has a 4-3 record on the season but is currently winless in conference action since losing starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The all-time series between the two schools is non-existent, as the teams have never faced off on the gridiron before. Look at this matchup as the Martin Jarmond rivalry. UCLA’s athletic director was previously the athletic director at Boston College prior to his trek out to Westwood, and there could be a tiny rivalry built from that connection.

USA Today: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs. Nevada

Inglewood, CA

Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m.

The LA Bowl matches up the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with the Mountain West champions, and 2021 will be its inaugural year. Nevada currently has a 5-2 record, since they lost to Fresno State this past weekend. Both UCLA and Nevada can relate to the battle the Bulldogs and quarterback Jake Haener bring to gameday. UCLA has a 1-0 all-time record against Nevada, coming away with a 58-20 win at home in 2013.

Action Network and College Football News: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. NC State

San Diego, CA

Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl matches up a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. NC State is currently 5-2 on the campaign and fell out of the AP poll this week. The all-time record between UCLA and NC State is 2-0 in favor of the Bruins. Last facing off in 1960, the Bruins won the last meeting in a low-scoring 7-0 affair.

