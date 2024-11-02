3 Keys to a UCLA Upset Over Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins will look to keep their momentum going out of the bye week as they prepare to take omn a solid Nebraska team in Memorial Stadium.
This game will really tell if the Bruins took a turn for the best over the breeak and were able to build on their Week 8 win over Rutgers.
Here are three keys to a UCLA win in Lincoln Saturday:
Pressuring Huskers QB Dylan Raiola
Raiola has been impressive for Nebraska this season and has helped will them to the verge of a bowl game. But as a freshman, Raiola makes mistakes and is ranked third in the Big Ten in interceptions thrown with seven.
Dominating the trenches would be huge for UCLA's defensive line, but it won't be easy. The Bruins are last in the conference in sacks and are e13th in tackles for loss. Getting in the opposing backfield has not been their specialty.
If creating pressure up front was a point of emphasis during the bye week, perhaps it will be showcased on Saturday.
Limiting Huskers' Pass Rush
On the other side, Nebraska excels at putting pressure omn the quarterback, ranking third in the Big Ten in total sacks with 23.0.
It is also tied for total tackles for loss with 53.0.
The good thing for UCLA is that it has continuity along the offensive line, and continuity allows for good communication, which Bruins coach DeShaun Foster emphasized this week would be the key for this UCLA offensive line on Saturday.
Finding an Identity on the Ground
UCLA is the only team in the conference that isn't currently averaging at last 100 rushing yards per game. In fact, it's not even close -- the Bruins have produced just 64.6 rushing yards per game through seven games.
Unfortunately for UCLA, the Huskers rank fifth in the nation in run defense, allowing just 92.1 yards per game on the ground.
Taking this strength away from Nebraska would greatly help UCLA's chances on the road on Saturday. It's a stretch to believe the worst run offense in the conference will excel against one of the top run defenses in the nation, but we've seen teams turn areas of weaknesses around after a bye week before.
