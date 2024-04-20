UCLA Football: Darius Muasau Heads to NFC North in Latest Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins are sending a few players to the NFL Draft this season, most notably star pass rusher Laiatu Latu. However, the program also has some talented players heading to the league that may go a little undervalued throughout the process.
One of those is linebacker Darius Muasau, who put together a very solid season for the Bruins last year. Muasau posted 75 total tackles with 10.5 of them coming for loss. He also added four sacks across the 13 games that he appeared in.
He could end up being a sneaky pickup for whichever NFL team lands him. If anything, Muasau could provide nice depth to a team at the position, helping to bolster a roster.
In a new mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS, Muasau landed with the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 232 in the late stages of the draft. He has been projected as a late-round prospect, so this seems to be in line with what many scouts believe.
The Vikings could use all the help they could get at the linebacker position, giving Muasau a chance to step in to show what he could do. Minnesota needs depth at the position and Muasau just needs a chance to prove himself.
In college, he showed the ability to step back into the field against the pass, something that the Vikings surely would want. This could be a solid pairing for both sides, especially given where Minnesota would grab him.
