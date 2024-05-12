UCLA Football: Bruins Set For Massive Official Visits Weekend
Under Chip Kelly, recruiting at UCLA had been a major afterthought.
It was a curious decision by Kelly to essentially disregard high school recruiting in favor of arrogance and laziness.
After witnessing that method of 'recruiting' for a handful of years, new head coach DeShaun Foster is doing a 180 from his former boss.
During the weekend of May 10-12, UCLA will be hosting nine elite high school prospects on campus for the class of 2025. According to 247Sports, the following recruits are headed to Westwood:
Offensive tackle Ty Haywood, tight end Kaleb Edwards, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, offensive lineman Aaron Dunn, athlete Dylan Robinson, offensive lineman Darius Afalava, offensive lineman Manamo'ui Muti, defensive back Chase Coleman, and defensive lineman Devin Hyde.
There's a clear emphasis on improving the depth and talent up front, considering that five of the nine recruits are offensive linemen.
Being a national brand, it's no surprise to learn that a host of the recruits are from out of state. Muti (Hawaii), Afalava (Utah), Coleman (Texas), Haywood (Texas), Addison (Florida), and Dunn (Utah) all reside outside of California.
There's also a level of quality to this group of visitors. Using 247Sports as a ranking's metric, Haywood is considered to be the No. 25 prospect nationally in the class of 2025. Edwards, Addison, Dunn, and Robinson are also all 4-star prospects.
As of May 11, UCLA has four public commitments from the high school ranks. These players are Coleman, DB Kuron Jabari Jr., DE/OLB Scott Taylor, and LB Weston Port.
Based on the energy Foster and his staff are putting into the realm of recruiting, it would be a relative surprise to see the Bruins not land a top 25-30 class nationally in this cycle.
