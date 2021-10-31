Week 10 AP Poll: UCLA Finally Falls Off Entirely

The Bruins were barely hanging on by a thread the last time the rankings dropped, and now they've disappeared altogether.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) did not earn a single vote in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 9 contests across the country. The Bruins got one point the last time the poll was released, but had been ranked as high as No. 20 as recently as Week 5 and No. 13 back in Week 3.

The USA Coaches Poll did not provide UCLA with any votes either.

The Bruins lost to Utah 44-24, giving them their second straight loss and a 3-4 record since beating LSU back in early September.

UCLA had been a part of every AP Poll so far in 2021 prior to Week 7, and now they have been left out completely for the second time in four weeks. The Bruins’ four points last week were good enough to make them the No. 36 team in the country, and now they're at least outside of that top 40 bubble.

Around the conference, Oregon stayed put at No. 7 after blowing out Colorado 52-29. The Ducks are the lone Pac-12 team in the top 25.

Utah returned to the receiving votes section after not getting any attention last week, and they ranked No. 34 with 11 points. Arizona State and Oregon State were tied for No. 31 ahead of Week 9, but now head into Week 10 completely out of the polls.

No other Pac-12 teams received votes.

UCLA does not have a win against a team with a vote in the poll.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Georgia, 8-0 (63 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati, 8-0

3. Alabama, 7-1

4. Oklahoma, 9-0

5. Michigan State, 8-0

6. Ohio State, 7-1

7. Oregon, 7-1

8. Notre Dame, 7-1

9. Michigan, 7-2

10. Wake Forest, 8-0

11. Oklahoma State, 7-1

12. Auburn, 6-2

13. Texas A&M, 6-2

14. Baylor, 7-1

15. Ole Miss, 6-2

16. UTSA, 8-0

17. BYU, 7-2

18. Kentucky, 6-2

19. Iowa, 6-2

20. Houston, 7-1

21. Coastal Carolina, 7-1

22. Penn State, 5-3

23. SMU, 7-1

24. Louisiana Lafayette, 7-1

25. Fresno State, 7-2

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

