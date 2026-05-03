Madden Iamealeava Impresses in UCLA's Spring Game

The Bruins just played their spring game, with the Blue team winning 24-17 over the White team in a highly energetic match that reflected how head coach Bob Chesney wants to run the team going forward.

In that game, there were many people to watch for , from receivers and running backs to the offensive line, as well as guest coaches like Cori Close and Adam Wright, who made the game extra fun to watch.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins women's basketball coach Cori Close leads players onto the field during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, one player who slipped under the radar on most occasions, especially under the shadow of his brother, was Madden Iamaleava, who ended up having one of the better games of any quarterback.

The Best Thing That Madden Iamaleava Did on the Field

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a game that saw many unruly and unusual plays, such as far-too-frequent flea flicker attempts and almost 60-yard long field goal attempts, Iamaleava was able to find a good place to get comfortable in the pocket.

It was in one of those moments that Iamaleava, in thanks to the offensive line, was able to launch a 45-yard pass for the go-ahead touchdown to Kenneth Moore II.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Among those moments and many others, Iamaleava showed poise and clean football, which could be instrumental in the regular season for many reasons, the biggest concerning his brother, Nico Iamaleava.

What Madden Iamaleava's Play Could Mean for UCLA This Year

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing that the Bruins did not have last season, and could have harmed them greatly if they had been a consistent team across the year, was a reliable quarterback behind Nico Iamaleava in case he got injured.

If Nico had not been on the field for the huge Penn State upset, the team likely wouldn't have won, and the season would have ended with a worse record. The same applied to the MSU blowout game after.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This year, the Bruins needed to find someone who could take on the backup role and fill it well, and it looks like Madden will be able to do so, based solely on the spring game.

Furthermore, he has most certainly built good connections with his receivers , especially with Moore II, which would be paramount to his success, as he has been building in his brother's game this offseason.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney (left) and son Bob Chesney watch during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA had an invigorating spring game that fans should be getting excited about, and Madden Iamaleava was a bright spot that should have an eye kept on him during the regular season.