Best Available Transfer RBs UCLA Should Target
One of the biggest hits UCLA football took this offseason was the loss of T.J. Harden to the transfer portal.
Harden had been the team's starting running back over the past two seasons, and now, the team is left without a clear RB1.
But the Bruins could still find one in the portal. There are plenty of options still out there, and UCLA needs to take advantage of that while it still can.
Let's take a look at some of the best running backs still on the table:
Rashod Dubinion, Arkansas
Dubinion would bring valuable experience to the Bruins, having seen action in 31 games in his three years with the Razorbacks.
He rushed for a career-best 335 yards this past season, scoring two rushing touchdowns. He also totaled 122 receiving yards. Dubinion did all of this in eight games.
His best game came against Louisiana Tech when he rushed for a game-high 112 yards. It was the first time he has rushed for 100-plus yards since his freshman season when he also posted 112 rushing yards in Arkansas' win over Kansas in the 2022 Liberty Bowl.
In total, Dubinion has recorded 888 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 315 receiving yards and and two receiving touchdowns in his collegiate career thus far.
Jaden Nixon, Western Michigan
Nixon had a breakout year, to say the least, this past season in what was his lone year with Western Michigan.
After spending three seasons with Oklahoma State, he joined the Broncos last offseason and would rush for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped lead Western Michigan to an appearance in the Salute to Veterans Bowl, where the Broncos fell to South Alabama.
Cam Cook, TCU
As far as thinking about the future goes, Cook is a great option to have in the backfield.
The two-year Horned Frog has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He rushed for 460 yards and nine touchdowns while playing in all 12 of TCU's games this season.
Cook was a four-star recruit from the class of 2023.
Cameron Seldon, Tennessee
Seldon didn't produce much on the stat sheet in his two years with the Volunteers, but he still has much to offer with tremendous potential. He was a four-star in the class of 2023 and was ranked the No. 3 ATH in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
