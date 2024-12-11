BREAKING: Bruins' 2025 2025 Football Schedule Revealed
The UCLA Bruins are coming off a 5-7 season with three Big Ten wins and will look to continue improving in their new conference in what will be Coach DeShaun Foster's second year at the helm.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten revealed its schedule for the 2025 football season.
Below is UCLA's football schedule for next season, per the team's X, formerly known as Twitter, account:
The Bruins will face a familiar team from their previous conference to open the year as they host the Utah Utes in Week 1 at the Rose Bowl. Both teams are in new conferences as they both transitioned over from the Pac-12 this year. That will be a great table setter for the rest of the year.
Amongst the 12-team schedule, the Bruins will play five of the same Big Ten teams that they saw a year ago. The Bruins held a 1-4 record against those conference teams from last year, with their only win coming against Nebraska on the road.
The Bruins' road games will be difficult this year as they will travel to UNLV in Week 2, Northwestern in Week 5, Michigan State in Week 7, Indiana in Week 9, Ohio State in Week 11, and Washington for Week 13.
The Bruins will not play back-to-back road games all season with every other game at home. They will play the three top teams in the conference in Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana with two of those three games being on the road. This is just as challenging of a schedule as last season.
The season will wrap up with arguably the two biggest games on their schedule with revenge rematches against the Washington Huskies and USC Trojans. Both storied rivalries from their days in the Pac-12, the Bruins lost to both squads at the end of last season to kill their bowl eligibility hopes.
Obviously, the Bruins may look much different this upcoming season and the question will be, do they show progression or regression? The 2025 schedule has the makings of a 7-5 season at best and 5-7 at worst.
