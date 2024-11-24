Bruins Drop Crushing Rivalry Loss Despite Admirable Effort
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) suffered a crushing loss at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night as they fell, 19-13, to their arch-rival, USC (6-5), in the Crosstown Cup. The Bruins failed to execute in the red zone and were unable to come up with the win, suffering a disappointing home loss, their seventh of the season.
The Trojans scored 10 points in the final 8 minutes of the game to steal away what would have been a season-defining win for the Bruins. Field position was key all game as the Trojans received multiple short fields that helped them earn key points down the stretch.
The Bruins' defense was stout in the first half, holding the Trojans to just nine points on three field goals. They allowed just one touchdown in the loss, playing as well as they could to hold off a strong Trojan offense. It marks the Trojans lowest point total since their Week 5 loss to Minnesota (17).
Bruins senior quarterback Ethan Garbers played a very good game, tossing 265 yards and one touchdown. He completed 20 of 29 passes but was sacked three times with a few coming in clutch moments when the Bruins needed a key play.
The biggest surprise for the Bruins was junior wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant. He had played in just five games coming into the rivalry and posted 117 receiving yards on five catches. He made multiple sensational catches to put the Bruins in positions that they failed to execute in.
Surprisingly, the Bruins out-rushed their opponent as Trojans senior running back Woody Marks was limited to 76 rush yards on 18 carries. It was the lowest rushing total for Marks in the past seven games. Bruins junior back T.J. Harden had 98 rush yards with 37 receiving on three receptions.
The Bruins' defense did what was necessary to win the game, but the offense just could not find a way to score enough. It did not give up a turnover all game, although it turned the ball over on downs three times, including twice on its final two drives of the ballgame.
With the loss, the Bruins are eliminated from bowl eligibility and will look to finish the season strong at home next week against Fresno State (6-5). A very disappointing loss for a team that had immense momentum heading into the game and early in the second half.
