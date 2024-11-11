BREAKING: Bruins Captain Garners Weekly Conference Award
The UCLA Bruins earned a season-defining win last Friday over the Iowa Hawkeyes to win their third-straight game. None of it would have been possible without a career-best performance from redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the Big Ten on Monday.
The former walk-on turned captain, finished the game with seven tackles and two interceptions. He came into the contest with zero career interceptions and was able to earn two, both had last effects on the outcome of the ballgame.
“I think that’s a shoutout to the whole defense and the coaching staff that put together a great game plan going into this week," Schwesinger said following the win over Iowa. "I think we went into this week knowing it was going to be a challenge and we were ready for it."
According to Pro Football Focus, Schwesinger earned a 94.3 grade which was good for second-highest in the FBS this season. He was all over the field in multiple ways with numerous tackles and the first two interceptions of his career.
Humble as can be, Schwesinger gave credit to the entire defense for their best game of the season, holding the Big Ten's best running back [Kaleb Johnson] to just 49 rushing yards and one touchdown, his worst game of the year and a major reason why the Bruins were able to pull out another upset win.
Schwesinger ranks first in the Big Ten in solo tackles (59) and second in total tackles (92). His contributions and impact cannot go understated. He has been one of the best defenders in the entire conference arguably the country. The Bruins are beyond lucky to have him as a cornerstone piece.
