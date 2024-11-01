Breaking Down the Nebraska Defense
The UCLA Bruins (2-5) will travel to the midwest this Saturday to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) and face one of the better defenses groups in the Big Ten. Here is a breakdown of some of the strengths and weaknesses of the Cornhusker point preventers.
The Cornhuskers have the seventh best defense in the Big Ten, allowing an average of 301.9 total yards per game and just 18.1 points per game. Those numbers have risen significantly over the past two weeks after playing No. 4 Ohio State and No. 16 Indiana who combined for 77 total points.
Their ability to stop the run is their best quality, ranking fourth in the conference and giving up less than 100 rush yards per game (98). The Cornhuskers have multiple run stoppers that can stack up with the best at the line of scrimmage and hold teams on third and short situations.
The man who has been flying around the field all season has been senior defensive back Isaac Gifford. The fifth-year defender leads the team with 44 tackles and including 1.5 sacks. He is not the only secondary player that has shined this season.
Junior defensive back Malcom Hartzog Jr. has been far and away the best pass defender the Cornhuskers have on their roster. He leads the team with four interceptions, which is good for second-best in the conference. He is an elite defender and one of the best in the Big Ten.
When it comes to pressuring the quarterback, a pair of defensive linemen have dominated opposing front fours. Sophomore James Williams and senior Ty Robinson are tied for the team lead in sacks with four which is top ten amonst Big Ten players. The Bruins must block those two to be successful.
There are several play makers on the defensive side for the Cornhuskers who have forced a combined 12 turnovers this season. After a pair of tough losses, they will be hungry for takeaways and holding the Bruins to a low point total.
We will see if the Bruins can rise to the occasion and keep the losing streak going for the Cornhuskers.
