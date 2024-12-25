BREAKING: UCLA Lands Transfer CB From Miami
UCLA football continues to load its secondary with transfer commits.
On Wednesday, former Miami (FL) cornerback Robert Stafford announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to the Bruins.
The commitment marks UCLA's 16th from the 2024-25 transfer portal. Half of them are defensive backs.
Stafford comes off a 2024 season in which he recorded seven tackles and a pass defensed in 12 games. That followed his first season with the Hurricanes when he played in just one game.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Stafford had been a highly touted four-star recruit from the class of 2023. A native of Melbourne, Florida, he was ranked the No. 33 2023 prospect in Florida and the No. 18 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Stafford will be playing for UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who had actually recruited him when Martin was coaching at Oregon.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins had written in an evaluation from April of 2022 that Stafford had "NFL upside."
"An explosive multi-sport athlete that has just started to make the transition from wide receiver to defensive back," Ivins wrote. "Not much meat on the bones, but makes up for it with his fast-twitch muscle fibers and insane ups. Tested off the charts spring before senior season posting the fastest 40-yard dash at an invite-only camp loaded with talented skill players. Also had the best vertical jump out of anyone that day. Aggressive in coverage and not one to shy away from a challenge. Ability to go up in the air and make a play at the catch point separates him from most other defenders his size. Rather fluid in his backpedal and has shown that he can mirror with his hips while gaining some depth. Appears to be pretty comfortable in off-man situations, which makes sense given his burst and ability to close gaps."
Martin has done a commendable job stocking up his secondary in what has been his first offseason back with the team. He had served as the defensive backs coach for the Bruins from 2012 to 2017 and passing game coordinator from 2014 to 2017.
