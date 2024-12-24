BREAKING: UCLA Lands Transfer LB From Oregon State
Seasons greetings, UCLA fans.
UCLA has landed a Christmas Eve transfer commitment, as former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to the Bruins.
Chisom spent two seasons at Oregon State, playing in a total of 17 games. He saw action in just five games his first season before starting in 11 of the Beavers' 12 games this past season, a breakout campaign in which he recorded 75 tackles, five for losses, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 12 games.
Having redshirted his first season, Chisom has three years of eligibility.
Chisom hails from West Hills in Los Angeles, where he played at Chaminade High School. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023.
Chisom entered the portal last week. He posted the following message on social media:
"I WANT TO FIRST TAKE THE TIME TO THANK GOD FOR GUIDING ME THROUGH THESE PAST TWO SEASONS AND THROUGH THIS DECISION. TO MY FAMILY, I LOVE YOU ALL- FOR THE CONTINUOUS SUPPORT AND LOVE, SINCE THE DAY I WAS BORN.
"THANK YOU OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY AND ALL THE COACHES, STAFF, AND TEAMMATES WHO HAVE HELPED ME ALONG THE WAY. I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL.
"AS MY JOURNEY CONTINUES, AND I ENTER MY NAME INTO THE TRANSFER PORTAL, I WISH NOTHING BUT THE BEST FOR OREGON STATE FOOTBALL AND BEAVER NATION!"
Chisom's commitment is huge for a team that had lost two of its starter linebackers -- Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano. Schwesinger, UCLA's best player this past season who transformed into one of the nation's top linebackers, and Medrano, a 2024 third-team All-Big Ten selection, each declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
UCLA is up to 14 transfer commits from this winter edition of the transfer portal.
The Bruins are making the effort to fill areas of need on the roster, a great sign for Bruins fans, who will be hoping for a successful second season under Coach Deshaun Foster.
The winter window of the portal will close on Dec. 28. The spring window will open in April.
More work is to be done, but UCLA's staff is off to a great start this offseason.
