UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins in the Spotlight

In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine discusses the two former Bruins representing their alma mater on football’s grandest stage — Super Bowl LIX. As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, fullback Carson Steele will suit up for the Chiefs, while wide receiver Kyle Philips represents the Eagles on their practice squad.
UCLA football has long been a pipeline to the NFL, and its impact is particularly evident in the Super Bowl. FOX College Football ranked The Bruins fifth among all programs in total Super Bowl appearances, with a staggering 114 former UCLA players having participated in the game.
This elite group includes legends like Troy Aikman, Jonathan Ogden and Marcedes Lewis, as well as more recent standouts such as Jake Brendel, who started at center for the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s thrilling overtime loss to the Chiefs.
This year, UCLA’s presence continues through Steele and Philips, each taking different paths to Super Bowl LIX.
Steele’s rise to the NFL has been nothing short of remarkable. Beginning his collegiate career at Ball State, Steele quickly made a name for himself as a bruising, hard-nosed runner. In 2023, he transferred to UCLA, where he wasted no time making an impact.
Leading the Bruins’ rushing attack, Steele carried the ball 167 times for 847 yards, averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns (six rushing, two receiving).
On the other sideline, Philips has had a different NFL journey. A standout receiver at UCLA from 2018 to 2021, Philips was a go-to target throughout his college career, amassing 163 receptions for 1,821 yards and 17 touchdowns.
His breakout 2021 season saw him lead the Pac-12 in touchdown receptions (10), solidifying his reputation as a polished route-runner with reliable hands.
Philips entered the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, but injuries limited his opportunities. He later found a new home with the Philadelphia Eagles on their practice squad.
No matter the outcome, UCLA’s legacy continues to shine on the biggest stage in football. Bruins fans can take pride in seeing their former stars contribute at the highest level, carrying on a tradition of excellence that has long defined UCLA football.
