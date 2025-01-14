NFL Divisional Round is Set, Several Bruins Advance in Quest for Super Bowl
The push to the Super Bowl continues in the NFL as the AFC and NFC divisional round matchups are set, paving the way for former Bruins to make their boldest statements on football's biggest stage.
With only eight teams remaining, UCLA has a 50 percent shot of being represented in the Super Bowl by players who are currently active. While the Washington Commanders have two Bruins on their team in Kazmeir Allen and Colson Yankoff, both men are currently on injured reserve and not expected to be reactivated this season.
However Colson Yankoff's 21-day window has been activated so if the Commanders suffer an injury this postseason, Yankoff is eligible to return to the 53-man roster. The Commanders could release someone to free up a spot but haven't made any indication that they will do so at this time. He logged 101 snaps on special teams during the 2024 season. Washington travels to Detroit to play the Lions.
In the other NFC matchup, the Los Angeles Rams, fresh off of their 27-9 win over Minnesota, will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles.
Safety Quentin Lake looks to build off of his strong playoff performance where he led his team in total tackles. The Eagles game will be his third playoff game in his young career.
In the AFC, backup tackle and part-time tight end Alec Anderson advanced to the divisional round after his Bills defeated the Broncos. A critical part of the Bills' heavy package, Anderson left the game against Denver in the second quarter due to a calf injury. He did return to the game in the third quarter and is expected to play when Buffalo hosts Baltimore.
In the other AFC divisional round game, Ka'imi Fairbairn, coming off of a flawless performance against the Chargers will be traveling with the Houston Texans to Kansas City as Carson Steele and the two-time defending Super Bowl champions are set to begin their title defense at Arrowhead Stadium.
That is currently four teams with active Bruins, three in the AFC and one in the NFC and while their ultimate goal is a championship, all of these players have represented their alma mater honorably and have given the Bruins a solid reputation as a talent developer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.