UCLA Lands Transfer EDGE From Conference Foe
UCLA football added to its offseason transfer portal haul yet again on Thursday.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, former Michigan State edge rusher Anthony Jones has committed to the Bruins. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Jones comes off one season with the Spartans, having recorded 25 tackles, four for loss and 2.0 sacks while playing in all 12 games.
He had transferred to the Spartans from Indiana, where he played in all 12 games, posting 12 tackles, including one for a loss.
Jones began his career at Oregon, where he saw action in just two games. He had been a three-star prospect from Las Vegas. He was ranked the No. 8 class of 2022 prospect in Nevada and No. 40 ATH in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jones is the third transfer edge rusher to commit to UCLA this offseason, joining former Utah pass rusher Ka'eo Akana and former Arkansas pass rusher Nico Davillier.
The former Spartans' commitment comes just a day after the Bruins landed former Michigan defensive lineman Kechaun Bennett.
It's safe to say UCLA has replenished its defense quite well this offseason, as the Bruins have added 14 defensive transfers.
Jones will be key for the Bruins, bringing not only experience but experience in the Big Ten. He should see significant snaps for UCLA next season and even compete for a starting job.
Jones will make a return to East Lansing when he and the Bruins take on the Spartans on Oct. 11. His move to Westwood will reunite him with UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who spent last season as Michigan State's cornerbacks coach. The two had also been together at Oregon when Martin was the Ducks' cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
Jones will also be reunited with some former teammates, including former Indiana defensive back Jamir Johnson, who transferred to UCLA this spring.
Headlined, of course, by quarterback Nico Iamaleava, UCLA's transfer portal haul this offseason has been one of the best in college football. The Bruins have addressed needs with transfers who have valuable experience, and in doing so, they have set themselves up in a great position as they head into their second season in the Big Ten and Year 2 under DeShaun Foster.
