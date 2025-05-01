All Bruins

UCLA Lands Transfer DL From Michigan

UCLA has landed a commitment from a national champion defensive lineman.

Aidan Champion

Michigan defensive end Kechaun Bennett (52) celebrates after the 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Michigan defensive end Kechaun Bennett (52) celebrates after the 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

UCLA football has landed its third transfer from the defensive side of the football this spring.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports, former Michigan defensive lineman Kechaun Bennett has committed to the Bruins.

Bennett spent the last four seasons with Michigan, where he was part of the Wolverines' 2023-24 national title team.

The transfer logged just four tackles while playing in all 13 games last season. He played in 11 of the Wolverines' 15 games in the 2023 season.

Prior to that, Bennett had played just four games in two seasons. In his 28 games at Michigan, he totaled just seven tackles with one for a loss.

Bennett has just one year of eligibility remaining.

A native of Suffield, Connecticut, Bennett was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He was ranked the No. 2 class of 2021 prospect from Connecticut and the No. 43 defensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a prospect, he had received offers from Notre Dame, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Cal and Pitt, among others.

UCLA had added one other defensive lineman from the portal so far this offseason: Ashton Sanders from Oklahoma.

The Bruins have, however, placed a strong emphasis on the defense so far this offseason, landing 14 defensive commits, including 10 defensive backs.

Here is UCLA's overall transfer portal so far this offseason:

WR Jaedon Wilson from Arkansas

OT Julian Armella from Florida State

DB Benjamin Perry from Louisville

DB Andre James Jr. from Oregon State

OL Courtland Ford from Kentucky

EDGE Ka'eo Akana from Utah

DB Bryon Threats from UCF

DB Key Lawrence from Ole Miss

OL Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma

EDGE Nico Davillier from Arkansas

DB Aaron Williams from Louisville

DB Cole Martin from Arizona State

LB Isaiah Chisom from Oregon State

DB Scooter Jackson from Utah Tech

DB Robert Stafford from Miami (FL)

WR Mikey Matthews from Cal

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford from Arkansas

OL Kaedin Arnold from Jacksonville State

RB Anthony Woods from Utah

DB Jamier Johnson from Indiana

QB Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee

DB Rodrick Pleasant from Oregon

RB Jaivian Thomas from Cal

QB Madden Iamaleava from Arkansas

DL Kechaun Bennett from Michigan

Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to keep up with all our UCLA Bruins coverage.

Feel free to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion
AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/Football