UCLA Lands Transfer DL From Michigan
UCLA football has landed its third transfer from the defensive side of the football this spring.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports, former Michigan defensive lineman Kechaun Bennett has committed to the Bruins.
Bennett spent the last four seasons with Michigan, where he was part of the Wolverines' 2023-24 national title team.
The transfer logged just four tackles while playing in all 13 games last season. He played in 11 of the Wolverines' 15 games in the 2023 season.
Prior to that, Bennett had played just four games in two seasons. In his 28 games at Michigan, he totaled just seven tackles with one for a loss.
Bennett has just one year of eligibility remaining.
A native of Suffield, Connecticut, Bennett was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He was ranked the No. 2 class of 2021 prospect from Connecticut and the No. 43 defensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
As a prospect, he had received offers from Notre Dame, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Cal and Pitt, among others.
UCLA had added one other defensive lineman from the portal so far this offseason: Ashton Sanders from Oklahoma.
The Bruins have, however, placed a strong emphasis on the defense so far this offseason, landing 14 defensive commits, including 10 defensive backs.
Here is UCLA's overall transfer portal so far this offseason:
WR Jaedon Wilson from Arkansas
OT Julian Armella from Florida State
DB Benjamin Perry from Louisville
DB Andre James Jr. from Oregon State
OL Courtland Ford from Kentucky
EDGE Ka'eo Akana from Utah
DB Bryon Threats from UCF
DB Key Lawrence from Ole Miss
OL Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma
EDGE Nico Davillier from Arkansas
DB Aaron Williams from Louisville
DB Cole Martin from Arizona State
LB Isaiah Chisom from Oregon State
DB Scooter Jackson from Utah Tech
DB Robert Stafford from Miami (FL)
WR Mikey Matthews from Cal
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford from Arkansas
OL Kaedin Arnold from Jacksonville State
RB Anthony Woods from Utah
DB Jamier Johnson from Indiana
QB Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee
DB Rodrick Pleasant from Oregon
RB Jaivian Thomas from Cal
QB Madden Iamaleava from Arkansas
DL Kechaun Bennett from Michigan
