UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Linebackers, Part 1
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we set our sights towards the middle of the field -- part one of the linebackers.
Benjamin Perry, Redshirt Senior
Previously a safety, Perry comes to Westwood by way of the Louisville Cardinals with the hopes to be UCLA's starting linebacker with the departures of Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger to the NFL Draft. He had 29 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack with Louisville last season.
Perry, if anything, can tap into his skills as a safety to navigate coverage in the middle of the field. He is projected to start as UCLA's sam linebacker. The only flaws he might run into is that, as a former defensive back, he doesn't typically have the frame and stature of a linebacker like Medrano or Schwesinger.
Donavyn Pellot, Redshirt Sophomore
Pellot is coming off an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. In his true freshman season in 2023, he appeared in five games, seeing action against North Carolina Central, Arizona State, USC, Cal and Boise State in the LA Bowl. He finished the season with three solo tackles and an eight-yard sack.
Pellot is currently slotted behind Perry, among others, on the depth chart, but is sure to have a promising outlook on the rest of his future with the Bruins.
Scott Taylor, Freshman
Taylor is a three-star edge out of the class of 2025, but is getting reps at linebacker in the offseason. With a ton of experienced players ahead of him, Taylor could redshirt this season. Below is an evaluation of the true freshman out of high school:
"Taylor is one of the more versatile players in the region and could end on either side of the ball in college. Most schools like him on defense side and he’s capable of playing any of the linebacker positions or growing in to an edge rusher. He has a great frame and is all of 6-4, 240 pounds with room to add more good weight. He’s a plus athlete who shows both initial quickness and the speed to get the edge. He’s a physical kid and plays with a nice edge to him. He uses his hands well, is a smart kid and we love the compete level. His athleticism shows up on offense and he’s good enough play tight end at the next level as well. He runs well, has strong hands and shows excellent ball awareness. Taylor has a nice all around game and projects as a contributor at the high Power 4 level and we like where his game is trending." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
