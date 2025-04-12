Big Ten Reveals UCLA's Media Day Schedule
DeShaun Foster's 2024 Big Ten Media Days performance was a lot like the 2024 UCLA football season. Shaky after first, endured expected growing pains, and then a smooth finish that laid the foundation for a strong second act.
Well, his second act is here, and he won't have to go far to impress. At the 2025 Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Foster will have an opportunity to display the improvements made under his command, and he'll be able to lay out the plan for the future of his beloved Alma Mater.
The following was released by the Big Ten on Wednesday:
"The Big Ten Conference announced today the school appearance schedule for the 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days presented by Discover®. This year’s event will feature a three-day format, July 22-24, in Las Vegas with Big Ten Network providing live coverage of all three days. Each of the conference’s 18 institutions will be represented by its head coach and three student-athletes."
UCLA will be made available to media members on Day 3. UCLA will be joined by Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State Purdue, and rival USC.
It is unknown at this time which Bruin players will be joining Foster in Las Vegas.
This will be an interesting event to monitor, not only for what coaches and players are saying, but also the ability of Las Vegas to handle a Big Ten event, especially if the conference is looking to move the conference championship game to the desert.
I wrote the following last month:
The general consensus is that the Big Ten is looking at Las Vegas as the perfect bridge between their West Coast programs and their Midwest/East Coast programs. Like Indianapolis, Las Vegas has more than enough hotel rooms to accommodate the game, a notable nightlife and a stadium within walking distance of where traveling fans would be residing.
While other venues were alleged to have been explored, Las Vegas serves as an ideal hub, considering Harry Reid International Airport, the main airport for Las Vegas, has direct flights connecting to the fan bases of teams within the conference. It also has the transportation infrastructure to support such an influx of fans.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.