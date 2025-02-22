UCLA, Big Ten and SEC Are Wrong For Wanting CFP Seeding Changes
The Big Ten and the SEC met recently regarding their issue with the current seeding policies within the College Football Playoffs. The current rules are simple.
The conference champions from the Power Four (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC) get automatic bids into the playoffs. The Group of 5 conferences or every other conference competes for a single auto bid. The rest are bids given at the discretion of the CFP committee.
Out of the four P4 champions and the G5 auto bid, the four highest-ranked teams get the top four seeds in the playoff and get a first-round bye.
In 2025, Oregon got the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular-season No. 1 in the country. Georgia was the two seed because they were ranked 2, Boise State was the No. 3 seed because it was ranked 9th and Arizona State got the No. 4 seed because it was ranked 12th.
Every other playoff team either lost their conference title game or did not participate in one. In the perceived superiority of the Big Ten and SEC, they want to change things.
They want seeding to be based on the committee's rankings. In that scenario, the top four seeds would have been 1. Oregon, 2. Georgia, 3. Texas (who lost to Georgia in the SEC title game) 4. Penn State (who lost in the Big 10 title game to Oregon).
Every conference in college football should tell the Big Ten and the SEC to kick rocks. These rankings are made by biased athletic directors and former coaches who have the financial pursuits of their own programs driving the vote.
Clemson was the ACC champion and finished behind Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina in the ranking. While Clemson did lose to South Carolina, that has no bearing on the fact neither of those three teams has a conference title or even played for one.
Boise State was ranked ninth, behind Ohio State and Penn State despite only having one loss while both programs had two. They all have a common opponent which was Oregon. In the regular season, they all lost. Ohio State by one, Boise State by three and Penn State by eight.
For those that argue it shouldn't matter since Penn State defeated Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl anyway, Ohio State blew out Oregon by 20 in the Rose Bowl, hypotheticals mean nothing.
The Big Ten and the SEC will find a way to screw everyone else. Just ask Florida State. In 2024, the 12-0 ACC champion Florida State Seminoles were leaped by both 11-1 Texas and 11-1 Alabama for the three and four seeds in the four-team playoff.
The committee, the Big Ten and SEC states could be unbiased and excluded FSU because it lost their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, and despite wins over Florida and Louisville without him, the committee claimed Travis' absence would lead to quality issues.
Do you know what Florida State had that Alabama didn't? A center that could properly snap a football. Do you know what Florida State had that Texas didn't? A defense that could handle a Heisman finalist QB and a dominant WR duo/ trio. While Washington tore Texas' defense to shreds in the Sugar Bowl, Florida State had shut down Heisman winner and second overall pick Jayden Daniels, first-round picks Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. and future first-round selection Will Campbell earlier in the season.
This is the same committee that believed playing Michigan's dominant award-winning offensive line against Florida State's defensive line that had NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse and NFL Rookie sack leader Braden Fiske would lead to a poor quality game.
The Bruins share in the blame. Their exodus to the Big Ten kicked all of this off. Now we're about to have a Civil War in College Football. Oh, and like all wars, it's over money. Those auto bids pay out millions of dollars to the programs and conference that claims them. If the Big Ten and SEC persist, the other conferences should consider succeeding because they won't stop until they have everything.
England Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain once believed appeasement was the key to peace. He died while his nation was at war. Never underestimate the unchecked ambitions of man.
