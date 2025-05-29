Big Ten Gives SEC Demands Over CFB Playoff Proposal
Playing nine conference games isn't anything new to UCLA. They did so in the Pac-12 and continue to do so in the Big Ten. However, that is not the standard practice throughout the rest of the country, as the SEC only plays eight conference games.
In a recent report by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the Big Ten is pushing the SEC to adopt a nine-game conference schedule if they wish to have their preferred College Football Playoff format become the standard.
"During a call earlier today, Big Ten ADs discussed the 5 AQ + 11 At-large CFP model under consideration in the SEC, sources tell Yahoo Sports," Dellenger wrote. "Many ADs say they would not support such a model if the SEC remains at eight conference games. The Big Ten plays nine conference games."
It's important to note that the SEC schedules a late-season tune-up game, typically against a non-FBS or extremely poor FBS team, before a big, rivalry game. So, while UCLA played Washington before taking on UCLA, South Carolina played Wofford before playing Clemson.
With the 5 AQ + 11 at-large bids, the SEC is still virtually guaranteed four sports in the playoffs with the possibility of adding a fifth or sixth. While the SEC only sent three teams in 2024, it should be noted that four teams finished the regular season with three losses, something that's not expected to happen in the future.
However, this could be part of a larger plan.
"Within the SEC and Big Ten, momentum is building to further expand the playoff to 14 or 16 teams, assign multiple automatic qualifiers per league — as many as four each for themselves — and finalize a scheduling arrangement together that may fetch millions in additional revenue from TV partners, sources told Yahoo Sports," Dellenger wrote in an article.
"The playoff format change would clear the way for SEC administrators to, finally, make the long-discussed move to play nine regular-season conference games and would trigger, perhaps, all four power leagues to overhaul their conference championship weekend."
If the playoff expands to 16 teams with the 5 AQ + 11 at-large bids model, the SEC would have had six teams in.
The Big Ten is making the argument that one of those wins against a clearly inferior opponent does not make up for the win a Big Ten team would have to achieve against a conference foe.
The Big Ten is tired of the SEC complaining, and UCLA may be in the mix of a revolution within the sport.
