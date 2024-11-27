Bruins' Bitter Rival Receives More Bad Recruiting News

BREAKING: Class of 2025 RB Daune Morris has Flipped his Commitment from USC to Tennessee, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’10 190 RB from Murfreesboro, TN had been Committed to the Trojans since April



“I’m home, GBO !🍊🍊🍊”https://t.co/UhtfAF0ZrC pic.twitter.com/9IKKiR5Uqv