Bruins' Bitter Rival Receives More Bad Recruiting News
The UCLA Bruins have had their fair share of good luck recruiting this season, but their bitter rival, the USC Trojans, have continued to come up with the short end of the stick with another recruit making a late commitment flip to another one of the country's top teams.
2025 three-star running back Daune Morris flipped his commitment from the Trojans to the University of Tennessee, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. Morris has been committed to the Trojans since April of this year and has followed suit with a few other recruits in the past few weeks.
Morris had upwards of 31 offers and decided to stay in-state for his collegiate career. The Murfreesboro, Tenn. native is the No. 18 ranked prospect in the state and recently made the switch on Monday. He recently took his visit to Tennessee last weekend and made his decision post-visit.
Other than Morris switching commitments, he joins five-star quarterback Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis, who flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes last week, along with four-star defensive end Hayden Lowe, who switched to Miami and three-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux, who flipped to Auburn.
As the Trojans' current 6-5 season has not lived up to the expectations of many of their recruits, it prompts some of the nation's best players to find a new home in hopes of playing for a more successful program.
Morris would have competed for a starting running back spot with the Trojans as current back senior Woody Marks is playing in the final few games of his career. Seemingly, it was a good position for Morris to be in, but staying closer to home for a dominant Volunteer program was more favorable.
As the offseason quickly approaches, many of the Trojans' top recruits have gone elsewhere which will make it that much harder for them to reload their 2025 recruiting class and beyond. They are known as one of the upper-echelon college programs, but their recruiting has not reflected that.
It will be interesting to see if there will be more news in the coming weeks as to whether the Trojans will sign a litter of players or continue to lose more as their season has spiraled since their Week 1 win over. No. 13 LSU.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.