Bruins Captain LB Nominated For Prestigious Walk-On Award
Another day, another accolade for Bruins captain linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The redshirt junior has been named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to college football's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. It would be well-deserved for the Bruins' best defender.
Schwesinger was just named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after earning seven tackles and the first two interceptions of his storied collegiate career. He is also a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football.
This kid has been special since he joined the team in 2021 as just a walk-on player before earning a scholarship prior to the 2022 season. Somebody had to take the chance and believe in him and nobody was disappointed with what Schwesinger has brought this Bruins team.
He ranks second in the Big Ten in total tackles (92) and first in solo tackles (59). He is also atop the conference rankings in tackles per game (10.2) and solo tackles per game (6.6). There is no bigger ball hawk in the conference than Schwesinger and his killer instinct to sniff out the football and tackle.
Following the Bruins' Week 7 win over Rutgers to kickstart their three-game win streak, Schwesinger recorded 10-plus tackles for the fifth-straight game, the first time a Bruin has done it since NFL star Eric Kendricks in 2014.
The Moorpark, California native had to bet on himself and grind through his first year on the team, earning just 15 tackles in 10 games. He has improved every single year into one of the best linebackers in the country and one of the best stories for any Bruins walk-on.
To go from a walk-on to earning a scholarship to being the team's best defender and a captain is truly special stuff. Things that some athletes dream about doing, Schwesinger is living out that reality. He continues to put together impressively consistent performances, helping his team win games.
The Bruins will hit the road this week to battle a former Pac-12 opponent -- now fellow Big Ten opponent, the Washington Huskies (5-5), this Friday night. It gives Schwesinger another opportunity to make his case for multiple season awards and, more importantly, a fourth-straight win in hopes of becoming bowl-eligible.
