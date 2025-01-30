UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger Earns Another Impressive Achievement
UCLA redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger continues to collect accolades following a remarkable season, earning second-team Academic All-American honors from the College Sports Communicators (CSC). The recognition places him among the nation’s most well-rounded student-athletes, rewarding both his excellence on the football field and his commitment to academics.
Schwesinger, a bioengineering major, has maintained an impressive 3.72 cumulative GPA while balancing the demands of elite college football. The Academic All-America Football teams honor student-athletes who maintain a minimum 3.50 GPA while making significant contributions to their teams, making Schwesinger’s selection a testament to his discipline and work ethic.
His ability to thrive in both arenas comes as no surprise, considering the breakout season he delivered for UCLA’s defense. Schwesinger led the Big Ten in multiple statistical categories, finishing the regular season with 136 total tackles, 11.3 tackles per game, and 90 solo tackles — the most in the FBS and the highest by a Big Ten defender in more than two decades.
His ability to track down ball carriers, disrupt plays in the backfield, and drop into coverage made him one of the most dominant defensive forces in the country. Of his tackles, 8.5 were for loss — he also added four sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble, rounding out an all-around stellar campaign.
Schwesinger's performances earned him national recognition, as he was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and received second-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Schwesinger's elite play put him in the conversation for some of college football’s most prestigious individual honors. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker, and a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the best player who began his career as a walk-on.
Schwesinger’s contributions didn’t go unnoticed in conference play, where he was named a First-Team All-Big Ten selection and recognized by the AP as one of the top defensive players in the league.
With a standout year behind him, Schwesinger officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft last month.
As he prepares for the next step in his football journey, Schwesinger leaves behind a lasting legacy at UCLA, not only as one of the program’s best defensive players in recent memory but also as a model student-athlete.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.