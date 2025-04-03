Did UCLA's Carson Schwesinger Revolutionize Player Evaluations?
UCLA's Carson Schwesinger participated in a private pro day on Wednesday. Joining him was UCLA's Kain Medrano and USC's Mason Cobb.
In a well-attended event, Schwesinger shined, opening up the door for other prospects in his position to hold personal pro days if Schwesinger becomes a high drafter pick.
Schwesinger did not participate in UCLA's Pro Day, opting for this private session instead.
"UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger had 30 teams — including LB coaches from Dallas, the Chargers, Giants, Saints and Broncos — in attendance for his private pro day today in Los Angeles," wrote ESPN's Adam Schefter. "He met privately with the LB coaches for Dallas, the Giants and Saints. He did position drills, jumped 10’7 on the broad, and ran in the 6.9’s (3-cone) and 4.1’s (20 yd shuttle)."
This is a very interesting development because 30 teams showed up to the event. There are only 32 teams in the league. Sure, 30 teams might be interested in Schwesinger, but it could also have helped that Schwesinger was the only football show around for scouts to watch.
Considering the specialized attention, if Schwesinger gets drafted in the second round, other prospects who are considered fringe day two picks may consider skipping their pro day to create their own.
However, that could cause an adverse effect. The more solo pro days held, the less scouts will attend as certain teams will prioritize certain players, especially when talking about players with Schwesinger's potential.
The saturated market could then lead to players to perform at the team pro day and individual pro days, which then leads to a higher chance of injury.
It's a wild and rapidly developing situation whose effects will reveal itself in one year's time. The other question is if more prospects hold solo pro days, how will NFL teams respond?
Hire more scouts? Go to pro days that may not be solo but may have several NFL-rated prospects? Force players to participate in their school's pro day by not attending events like Schwesinger's? Schwesinger opened up a new world of possibilities for the pre-draft process, but what will go and what will stick?
