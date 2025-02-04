REPORT: UCLA's Schwesinger Selected in High Second Round in Recent Mock Draft
It seems his last-minute pullout from the Senior Bowl did not hurt UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger's draft stock, as it was revealed that teams are even more interested in him after he climbed spots in a recent two-round mock draft by ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller.
His ascension up draft boards has been a revelation for Schwesinger as for every spot he rises, he earns just a little bit more money. According to Miller, he sees Schwesinger being selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 35th overall pick.
Perhaps the highest we've seen Schwesinger ranked yet, he's three selections from the first round, and considering the later end of the first round is used for luxury picks like promising linebackers, the possibilities are endless.
"Titans fans might wonder why a quarterback hasn't been selected yet, but new general manager Mike Borgonzi won't want to tie his tenure to a QB that he isn't 100 percent sold on," Miller wrote. "Instead, the Titans might draft a high-impact linebacker who can immediately step into the lineup. A former walk-on, Schwesinger had 136 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions this past season."
To find out more about the pairing, I spoke to Jake Robertson. host of "The Morning Glory Podcast." I asked him to share his thoughts on Schwesinger, the pick and how the former Bruin linebacker fits in the Titans' defense.
"The Tennessee Titans have been hankering for not only a difference maker since David Long departed ‘22 season," Robertson said. "But even more so just average stability amongst their linebacker room. With the additions of guys like Kenneth Murray, Cedric Gray & James Williams just a season ago, Schwesinger could immediately impact this team as a potential starter from day one and if anything contribute towards improving one of the worst punt/kick coverages the NFL has ever seen."
He added, "The Tennessee Titans have been hankering for not only a difference maker since David Long departed ‘22 season. But even more so just average stability amongst their linebacker room. Not only does Carson look like Blue Mountain States Thad Castle but he plays with that same demeanor. If I had to build a Dennard Wilson prototype linebacker in a lab it would be a Hellcat V8 engine with a hairpin trigger that can see ball & attack ball in run defense or as a blitzer. If anything he contributes towards improving one of the worst punt/kick coverages the NFL has ever seen as soon as he walks off the plane in Nashville."
Carson Schwesinger: another Bruin on the rise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.