Carson Schwesinger’s Draft Stock Set to Rise
One of the most surprising performers in college football from this past season, Carson Schwesinger, has been a quiet wrecking ball for the Bruins over his four-year UCLA career. An unknown coming out of high school, Schwesinger has earned every single opportunity he's been given, crawling from the bottom of the depth chart to being the star of the Bruins' 2024 defense.
A walk-on, Schwesinger saw limited playing time until earlier this year when a series of defensive adjustments gave him a starting role. Opportunity is timing meeting preparation, and it became obvious quickly Schwesinger has been preparing for his moment his entire life.
The former walk-on ended 2024 as an AP All-American and the leading tackler in the Big Ten. He is a physical player who will find a place in the NFL. His floor is a long-term special teamer, but there are many people within the draft community that believe his game will translate to the NFL level.
Bill Sparks of Kade's Draft Room told me the following about the former Bruin linebacker:
"He’s got an early day three grade for me, reminds me an awful lot of Logan Wilson. I think he can slide into day two with a good bowl performance."
Speaking with other scouts, Spark's opinion is becoming a universal belief, as Schwesinger rapidly climbs draft boards.
Wilson, another undervalued player coming out of college, has been a pillar of the Cincinnati Bengals' defense, helping the team make Super Bowl LVI. Wilson was a third-round pick in 2020, most likely the round Schwesinger ends up at.
However, if Schwesinger can impress during the evaluation process, especially on the mental side, he could rise into the late second round. Teams in the NFL love sure tackling linebackers who know where to be on the field at all times. We already know Schwesinger brings ball carriers to the ground and is excellent on run fits so if he understands coverage responsibilities, the sky is the limit for him.
Schwesinger is expected to play in either the Senior Bowl or the Hula Bowl. Should he make it to the NFL, he'll join fellow Bruin linebackers Eric Kendricks, Krys Barnes, Darius Muasau, Gabriel Murphy, Grayson Murphy and Carl Jones.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.