UCLA's Steele, Kansas City Chiefs Lose Super Bowl LIX
Former UCLA running back Carson Steele did not get a single opportunity in Super Bowl LIX as the running back was held on the sidelines due to the Philadelphia Eagles' superiority at the line of scrimmage. After the Eagles were able to hold the Chiefs scoreless to end the first half, it was clear that Kansas City would resort to a pass-happy attack in order to climb back into the contest.
The Eagles were scoring at will against the Chiefs as Jalen Hurts would find both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for passing touchdowns. Hurts himself punched in the opening score of the game. The Eagles also intercepted Mahomes twice in the first half with one being a pick-six returned by Cooper DeJean.
Steele was sparsely used and is not a pass-blocker, so he didn't see the field on offense. Perhaps he could have done something different, as the Eagles' defensive line put heat on Mahomes all night long. The Eagles had a simple defensive game plan. Bring four, drop seven into coverage against six-man protection. If the Chiefs couldn't keep Mahomes upright in that scenario, they had no shot. That's exactly what happened.
The Eagles recorded six sacks and 11 quarterback hits on their way to a 40-22 Super Bowl victory. For the Chiefs, they will have a lot of roster decisions to make this offseason and for Steele, he needs to be ready to scratch and claw for his job.
Considering Isiah Pacheco is entering the final year of his contract, and Kareem Hunt is not the player he once was, Kansas City could look to bring in another running back in the draft. If Steele hasn't done enough as a fullback, the team is likely to bring in someone for Steele to compete with in camp.
The good news is that the Chiefs need to splash the cash this offseason, so Steele's $960,000 cap hit looks real nice. Stars Trey Smith, Nick Bolton and Justin Reid are set to hit free agency, and the team will have to find replacements for their offensive tackles. The team is in need of another offensive playmaker as well and may be in the market to take on Myles Garrett and his contract.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.