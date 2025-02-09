Could UCLA's Carson Steele be Next Bruin to Shine in Super Bowl?
When Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Sunday, former UCLA running back Carson Steele will not be expected to play a major factor in the game's result. That's why, in Super Bowls, it's time to expect the unexpected. For a brief moment annually, the entire country pauses for a few hours to enjoy, scrutinize and consume 60 in-game minutes of hard-hitting football.
For Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, this will be his sixth Super Bowl appearance, and for a man who has been on this stage and won as many games as he has, the secret to his success is his continued innovation after over 40 years in football.
Steele went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft but was soon after signed by the Chiefs due to Reid watching Steele's collegiate career at Ball State. After a single year at UCLA where he and T.J. Harden formed a strong partnership, Steele would become a jack-of-all-trades weapon for Reid.
While Steele did get several opportunities early in the season, Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco's return to the team would see Steele spend most of his time on the bench.
Thus, he may be used in Super Bowl LIX to create a defining moment. Outside of the Chiefs organization, no one has seen legitimate game film on Steele in months outside of a random play here or there. Steele has not touched the ball in a game since the last game of the season and before that, it was in November against Carolina.
That means the Eagles have no film on him either, meaning Reid could use Steele in a variety of ways that Philadelphia likely isn't prepared for.
If Steele enters the game at all, all eyes will be on him as he would be the new man in the formation. That could create opportunities for other players as the Eagles' defense may think he has something to do with the play. The Chiefs could use misdirection, or they could draw something up specifically for him.
With Reid's mind, don't expect Steele to not be a factor in Sunday's matchup. My guess is that he's involved in some type of lateral play or he lines up as a fullback and runs a wheel route off play action.
