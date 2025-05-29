Browns May Have Premier Rookie Duo in Sanders, UCLA's Schwesinger
The Cleveland Browns may have their quarterback of the future if Shedeur Sanders continues to throw how he did on Wednesday at Browns OTAs.
Sanders had the best day among the Browns' quarterbacks as the team continues to search for its QB1. According to ESPN Cleveland, Sanders went 7-for-9 and threw three touchdowns.
Sanders is currently battling for the QB1 job after incumbent DeShaun Watson was injured last season. If he continues to throw like this in pads, he will be the opening day starter for Cleveland.
The NFL loves a good story and with Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy, Sanders may be on his way to achieving draft day redemption.
UCLA's Carson Schwesinger has a great chance at earning a starting job after Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was declared out for the season.
Owusu-Koramoah suffered extensive neck damage last season.
"Owusu-Koramoah originally sustained a neck injury in Week 8 of the 2024 season against the Ravens after a collision with RB Derrick Henry," wrote Browns staff writer Kelsey Russo. "He was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, then later released from the hospital following that evaluation.
"He missed the remainder of the 2024 season but continued to make progress throughout the offseason in his recovery. Owusu-Koramoah was also at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus at the beginning of the offseason program with the Browns.
"Jeremiah's health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress towards recovery, we've made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season," Cleveland's executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.
"Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."
Schwesinger may not have Owusu-Koramoah but Jordan Hicks, a Super Bowl winning linebacker that was ranked as the 20th best linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron is set to be his replacement and Schwesinger's partner.
"The Browns‘ linebacking corps was marred by injuries in 2024, and Hicks was no exception," Cameron wrote. Despite missing five games, he played a pivotal role on the team's defense following the injury to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Hicks earned his highest PFF overall grade (77.4) since leaving Philadelphia in 2018, and he will now again play a crucial role in Cleveland in 2025."
With a Pro-Bowl teammate and a starting job in his grasp, Schwesinger has put himself in a prime position to be the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year due to an impenetrable scheme and a strong defensive line.
