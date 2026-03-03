UCLA will need several things to break its way if it hopes to take down No. 9 Nebraska.

After falling flat against Minnesota , the Bruins are looking to respond against one of the top teams in the country. UCLA has proven it can compete with elite competition — wins over No. 4 Purdue and Illinois show that — but that margin for error continues to shrink.

UCLA Wins Outright | 45% Chance

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) hangs in the air and scores the winning basket over Illinois center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) in overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

It would not be shocking to see UCLA pull off this win. The Bruins have already demonstrated they can rise to the occasion against ranked opponents. However, this game will require a complete team effort. Not one box can be left unchecked during their effort.

UCLA cannot rely on just one area of strength — whether it is shooting, rebounding, or defense — and expect to survive. Execution across the board will be critical. With this game being played in Pauley Pavilion, the odds of UCLA pulling off a win here are actually very high.

Skyy Clark 30-Bomb | 32% Chance

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) celebrates after a three pointer during the first half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark needs a big performance in this matchup. As UCLA’s most efficient 3-point shooter and one of its most dynamic scorers when he finds his rhythm, his impact must be felt early. If Clark catches fire and sustains it, he could easily be the difference-maker. If he struggles, the Bruins could find themselves in serious trouble.

While a 30-point outing may seem ambitious, Clark has shown he is capable of producing at that level. The real question is volume. If he does not get enough quality looks early, other scorers may take over, limiting his ability to control the game.

Jamar Brown Breakout Game | 21% Chance

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) beats Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) to a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown is another player to watch. He has shown flashes of breaking out, and with the minutes he has been receiving, it feels like a matter of time before he puts together a strong performance. Brown possesses the athleticism and versatility to provide a spark.

If Brown can ease the scoring burden on UCLA’s forwards and contribute at least 10 points, it would give the Bruins added balance. In what is likely to be a close game in the second half, that extra production could prove decisive. While unlikely, this is more than feasible.

Overall, UCLA enters this matchup with both opportunity and pressure. The Bruins have struggled with consistency all season, particularly in high-leverage moments. With their tournament positioning hanging in the balance after the Minnesota loss, this is a must-respond situation.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .