Social Media Reacts To Team Effort Upset Against Nebraska
The Bruins have had their fair share of upsets this season against teams like the Purdue Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini.
UCLA was never supposed to have much of a chance against high ranked teams such as these, yet they were able to find ways to win and improve regardless.
The same needed to be the case one more time before the March Madness Tournament, this time against the #9 Nebraska Cornhuskers, so that a bid to the tournament could be all but garunteed.
UCLA not only met that goal, but was able to demolish it, so how did social media reacts to the Bruins third major upset of the year and has it prepared fans for March Madness?
One More Upset To Close Out The Season: First Half
Usually to start the game UCLA will need to take its time getting warmed up and used to its opponent's play style, sometimes taking up the full first half before the team heats up.
This is what has allowed for such massive comebacks to happen, but it is not sustainable in the long run, and the Bruins set out to prove that they can win from the get-go.
The winning effort seeped its way through the bones of UCLA for the entirety of the first half, and going into halftime the Bruins were up 37-24, this time in the lead compared to their usual deficit.
People were astonished at the play and one thing started to present itself as an idea as to why the Bruins were able to have such a huge lead against Nebraska: home court advantage, but it could all be turned on its head in the second half.
One More Upset To Close Out The Season: Second Half
While the Cornhuskers made their most valiant attempts at coming back against UCLA after halftime, they ultimately came short in every way.
They couldn't get enough shots to land offensively, and every member of the Bruins was having a great night except for their leader Donovan Dent, who was able to recognize that the ball shouldn't have been in his hands.
UCLA was able to come out on top against #9 Nebraska by the blowout level final score of 72-52, proving that they still have it coming into March Madness.
Social media was pretty skeptical about the victory, but they took it for what it was and are preparing for the tournament with the new upset that the Bruins provided.
