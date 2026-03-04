Social Media Reacts To Team Effort Upset Against Nebraska

The Bruins have had their fair share of upsets this season against teams like the Purdue Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

UCLA was never supposed to have much of a chance against high ranked teams such as these, yet they were able to find ways to win and improve regardless.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket between Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) and Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The same needed to be the case one more time before the March Madness Tournament, this time against the #9 Nebraska Cornhuskers, so that a bid to the tournament could be all but garunteed.

UCLA not only met that goal, but was able to demolish it, so how did social media reacts to the Bruins third major upset of the year and has it prepared fans for March Madness?

One More Upset To Close Out The Season: First Half

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) tries to defend during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Usually to start the game UCLA will need to take its time getting warmed up and used to its opponent's play style, sometimes taking up the full first half before the team heats up.

This is what has allowed for such massive comebacks to happen, but it is not sustainable in the long run, and the Bruins set out to prove that they can win from the get-go.

Really impressive effort in the first half from UCLA.



They look like a team that was embarrassed by that Minnesota loss and have something to prove. They look locked in, especially on defense. — B1G Ball Knowers (@b1gballknowers) March 4, 2026

The winning effort seeped its way through the bones of UCLA for the entirety of the first half, and going into halftime the Bruins were up 37-24, this time in the lead compared to their usual deficit.

People were astonished at the play and one thing started to present itself as an idea as to why the Bruins were able to have such a huge lead against Nebraska: home court advantage, but it could all be turned on its head in the second half.

Since joining the big 10, the difference between ucla at home v on the road is mind boggling — TonyCr (@TonyCr30109470) March 4, 2026

UCLA was free. Thank god I took them first half so I can go to bed pic.twitter.com/MPl1YC1oZD — Bern (@TakesWright1297) March 4, 2026

One More Upset To Close Out The Season: Second Half

While the Cornhuskers made their most valiant attempts at coming back against UCLA after halftime, they ultimately came short in every way.

They couldn't get enough shots to land offensively, and every member of the Bruins was having a great night except for their leader Donovan Dent, who was able to recognize that the ball shouldn't have been in his hands.

UCLA at home is the best team in the country — Richard J. Munscher, CPA (@goattalkLA) March 4, 2026

UCLA was able to come out on top against #9 Nebraska by the blowout level final score of 72-52, proving that they still have it coming into March Madness.

Social media was pretty skeptical about the victory, but they took it for what it was and are preparing for the tournament with the new upset that the Bruins provided.

Nebraska hasn’t had a reality check like that all season. Good to have it right before March. Well deserved UCLA — Craig “Da Realest” Shuttlesworth (@CraigShuttles) March 4, 2026

First time I have seen Nebraska play & either they are very overrated or UCLA is very underrated. — Chas (@Chuck56789) March 4, 2026

Onesided win for UCLA — kittyoberoi (@kittyobero61900) March 4, 2026

