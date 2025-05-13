UCLA's Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns Suffer Tremendous Loss
Former UCLA All-American and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger's quest to earn a starting job took a significant turn but at a detrimental cost as the team announced that Pro-Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the entire 2025 season.
"Jeremiah's health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress towards recovery, we've made the decision to place him on Reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season," Cleveland's executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.
"Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."
Owusu-Koramoah suffered extensive neck damage last season.
"Owusu-Koramoah originally sustained a neck injury in Week 8 of the 2024 season against the Ravens after a collision with RB Derrick Henry," wrote Browns staff writer Kelsey Russo. "He was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, then later released from the hospital following that evaluation.
"He missed the remainder of the 2024 season but continued to make progress throughout the offseason in his recovery. Owusu-Koramoah was also at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus at the beginning of the offseason program with the Browns."
Owusu-Koramoah was a leader on Jim Schwartz's defense and was a critical part of the Browns' number one defense in the NFL during the 2023 NFL season.
With him out, Schwesinger will battle Devin Bush, Jordan Hicks, Jerome Baker, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Mohamoud Diabate, Winston Reid and Julian Okwara for their off-ball linebacker positions.
As of writing, considering his draft position and skill set, Schwesinger is bound to get on the field often on first and second down as the Browns work to make him a permanent three-down linebacker.
It is unclear if Owusu-Koramoah will play professional football again.
