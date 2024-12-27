Bruins Could Find Their Quarterback With Upcoming Visit
The UCLA Bruins are continuing to stay active in the transfer portal and are searching for a veteran quarterback to come in and help turn this program into a top contender in the Big Ten. They have found a senior that could change the outlook of this program next season.
Former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar told ESPN that he is planning to schedule a visit with the Bruins for next week, reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel via X, formerly known as Twitter. This is huge news for a program that is still searching for that go-to quarterback next year.
As mentioned by Thamel, there are several other big-time schools that are eyeing down Aguilar, including Cal, UCF, Ole Miss and many more. The only visit that Aguilar has scheduled is with the Bruins, giving them a leg up against the competing teams at this juncture of the offseason.
Aguilar led the Mountaineers to a 5-6 record this past season, throwing for just over 3,000 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Despite the turnover woes, Aguilar posted strong numbers, using his legs to earn 207 rushing yards and two scores with his feet, making him very dangerous.
The Antioch, Calif. native is just another transfer with Golden State roots who is being recruited by the Bruins. The fact that Aguilar's hometown is just a few hours north of the Bruins campus in Westwood is a major advantage over other schools that are pursuing the senior quarterback.
The Bruins saw their former starting quarterback, Ethan Garbers, start the year poorly in terms of the amount of interceptions that he threw. It put the team behind eight ball before their sensational second half of the season where Garbers thrived in his final five games and showed improvement.
If Aguilar were to commit to the Bruins program, they would receive a dual-threat playmaker who can be active on his feet while throwing for big yardage over the course of a season. Throwing for over 3,000 yards in just 11 games is mighty impressive, and Aguilar could be a giant asset to the offense.
