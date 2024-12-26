Should UCLA Target Transfer QB From Sun Belt, California Native?
UCLA has done a tremendous job in the transfer portal so far, but its most important position remains without a starter.
The role is currently vacant, as the Bruins are losing Ethan Garbers to graduation and also lost Justyn Martin to the transfer portal. Martin was likely going to fill the starting spot.
UCLA still has plenty of time to find a starting quarterback, but having a QB1 in the building in January is much better than having one get a late start in the spring.
Fortunately for the Bruins, there are still a number of options in the transfer portal, including one who just recently entered his name.
Joey Aguilar from Appalachian State announced his entering into the transfer portal on social media on Tuesday. The veteran quarterback should be a target for UCLA as it searches for its QB1.
Aguilar led the Sun Belt with 3,003 passing yards and 273.0 yards per game and threw 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
The then-second-year Mountaineer was recognized as an All-Sun Belt honorable mention for his efforts.
The year prior, Aguilar's first with the program, he threw for an incredible 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns while running for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
He set single-season program records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense (4,002 yards), pass completions (293), pass attempts (460) and 200-yard passing games (13).
Aguilar was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year for that season.
He had joined the Mountaineers the previous offseason after spending two seasons at Diablo Valley College, a junior community college in Pleasant Hill, California.
Aguilar may just be one of many quarterbacks still in the portal, but what stands out is his background as a California native. He hails from Oakley, California, roughly 25 miles from Pleasant Hill.
Aguilar has just one year of eligibility remaining, and while the Bruins would probably prefer a more longterm option behind center, they do have the benefit of having 2025 signee Robert McDaniel, a four-star prospect from Hughson, California who could serve as the program's future QB1.
Regardless of whether or not UCLA targets Arguilar, it most likely needs to find its starting quarterback for next season by way of the portal.
