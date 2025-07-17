UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Safety, Part 2
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we officially finish the defense by analyzing the last two safeties on the Bruins' depth chart.
This series looked at a ton of defensive additions to UCLA via the transfer portal. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and secondary coach Demetrice Martin have worked tirelessly to overhaul this Bruins defense, especially in the secondary.
Croix Stewart, Redshirt Junior
Stewart is one of UCLA's longest-tenured defensive players, entering his fourth season with the Bruins despite mostly being in a reserve role on defense the last two seasons.
He played one game in 2022 against Alabama State and utilized his redshirt following his freshman year. In 2023, he played in seven games as a backup defensive back and spent time on special teams as well. He finished his redshirt freshman season with three assisted tackles.
Lastly, in his 2024 season, he saw an increased role and played in 10 games, racking up 12 tackles (nine solo and three assisted). As his redshirt junior season looms, he's expected to be penciled in as a starting free safety with two more seasons of eligibility. He'll be an integral and familiar part of reshaping UCLA's defense this season.
Bryon Threats, Redshirt Senior
Threats comes to Westwood by way of UCF, where he redshirted last season. Prior to that, he made a considerable impact in three seasons with Cincinnati, playing in 37 games (starting in 19). In 2023, as a true junior, Threats had 57 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack.
Although he is projected to back up Stewart at free safety, Threats is versatile enough to play all around the secondary and could even be utilized in the box or nickel. If anything, Threats brings in tremendous starting experience and will be integral in this overhauled Bruins secondary.
