REPORT: Where UCLA's Strength of Schedule Stands Among Rest of Big Ten
Yet another tough schedule awaits UCLA and DeShaun Foster in what will be his second year at the helm.
According to 247Sports's Cody Nagel, UCLA has the fifth-hardest schedule in the Big Ten next season. Due to a non-conference schedule featuring two teams that featured strong defenses in 2024 and three College Football Playoff teams, UCLA will have their work cut out for them next season. However, there are some opportunities for wins, and quite frankly, DeShaun Foster has no reason not to be bowl-eligible in 2025.
The Bruins open up the year against former conference foe Utah at the Rose Bowl. Utah, despite being a dominant power at the beginning of the decade, suffered their first losing season last year since 2013. They have a new offensive coordinator, and they haven't had a legit QB in two seasons. The Bruins should win at home.
The Bruins also play at UNLV. The Rebels just hired Dan Mullen as their new head coach after Barry Odom left for Purdue. They have had to deal with massive roster turnover. New Mexico lost their head coach, starting quarterback, and number one wide receiver. Bruins should win two out of their first three games.
They play at Northwestern, a team devoid of a proper stadium and a winning football team. Tino Sunseri sliced and diced them last year with Indiana. The Bruins should be able to do the same.
Penn State returns to the Rose Bowl. In their last trip out west against USC, the Trojans gave up a 20-6 lead, and the Nittany Lions won in overtime. However, they were exposed, proving they could be caught out west. Michigan State, Maryland, and Washington all had losing records in 2024. UCLA should capture two wins out of three out of the bunch.
That's already 5-6 wins that UCLA should have in the bag. In their remaining games, they play at Indiana, at Ohio State, at USC, and against Nebraska. That's a winnable schedule. UCLA beat Nebraska last year. That should already be at least six wins, and both Indiana and USC are vulnerable.
If Foster can not get the Bruins bowl eligible, it will make many question if he is the future of the program. Fortunately, he learned from his mistakes early to pull out some unexpected wins late. With a full offseason to implement his vision, the Bruins should be bowling come December.
