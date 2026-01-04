3 Takeaways From Mick Cronin's Press Conference

The Bruins were unable to get things done against No. 25 Iowa, a game that could've been the turning point of the season.

The Bruins now sit at 10-4, and 2-1 in conference play; this team is a far cry from the expectations set earlier in the season. Moving forward, there are plenty of issues this team needs to address. Here is what Mick Cronin said following the heartbreaking loss.

How the Break Hurt the Team

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Bruins' last game was on Dec. 23 against UC Riverside , where they would win 97-65. This would mark the third game in a row where the Bruins would score 90-plus, and it truly looked like the Bruins had gotten it figured out. Unfortunately, this momentum would be disrupted.

"Obviously paranoid about being off as long as we were. Try to do things in practice to simulate games. Um and, um... Obviously, now I'm wondering if we didn't do enough. You know, as a coach, you beat yourself up. You know, I had never had a team be off that long. Since I was a coach at Murray State, we had two week You have two weeks off to play in the NCAA tournament. So it's tough. We looked lethargic early. Tyler missed a dunk. Book missed a layup. I mean, we missed four baby bunnies. To start the game, in just a step slow." Mick Cronin

Mick Cronin on Donovan Dent

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is fouled by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Guzman Vasilic (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent had a great game against Iowa and was genuinely the only bright spot for the Bruins in the second half, when he was able to score 20. It is really nice to see Dent get things going; his impact needs to align with some of the other Bruins later in the season.

"Yeah, well, the way they were playing us, trying to take the three away. So we adjusted and tried to go to the middle pick and roll. and let him attack down the lane. He did a good job with it. " Donovan Dent

The Main Driver in the Loss

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) battle for the opening tipoff during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins just simply did not look good in this one. It was clear that it was going to be a long game, especially during the first half, where the Bruins were very loose with the ball. Turnovers will lose the Bruins games, something needs to give.

"You shouldn't have to get down like that to play with maximum effort. And so... It took us too long to play with maximum effort. You can't just play hard when the ball goes in. We were letting our offensive struggles affect us. And we came in here with a game plan of, if you turn it over, you're going to lose. And we turned it over nine times in the first. We were just really, I thought, we were unbelievably soft on offense and defense" Mick Cronin.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .