UCLA 2025 Football Opponent Primer: Northwestern
The UCLA Bruins are entering their second season in the Big Ten Conference with the hopes of erasing last season's 5-7 record from memory by improving in every facet.
In DeShaun Foster's first full offseason at the helm in Westwood, the Bruins did just that -- improved and restructured nearly every facet of the program from the field to the coaching staff.
With that being said, let's take start taking a look at UCLA's 2025 season opponents and how ESPN's Bill Connelly previews them ahead of the season, starting with the Bruins' week five matchup against Northwestern.
According to ESPN's football power index (FPI), Northwestern is expected to be a slightly worse team than the Bruins in the Big Ten, winning a projected 3.7 wins (1.7 in the Big Ten), being the 87th-ranked team in college football.
Here's what Connelly had to say about the Wildcats ahead of this season:
"Over the past 10 years, Northwestern ranked in the defensive SP+ top 25 seven times and went 54-33 in those seasons. In the other three, they went 8-28. They haven't had a truly poor defense in ages, but when you haven't even had a top-80 offense since 2018, success is all on the defense.
"Utilizing the portal at a tough-admissions school is always going to be tricky, but Braun landed upgrades for at least four offensive positions: quarterback (SMU's Preston Stone), receiver (South Dakota State's Griffin Wilde), tackle (Liberty's Xavior Gray) and guard (South Dakota State's Evan Beerntsen). Well, Stone will be an upgrade as long as he rediscovers his 2023 form. He threw for 3,197 yards with a 28-to-6 TD-to-INT ratio that year but struggled early in 2024 and was benched for Kevin Jennings. He's an interesting combination of aggressive (15.1 yards per completion for his career) and safe (eight career INTs), but he can be inefficient. If the line improves, returning backs Cam Porter and Joseph Himon II could at least keep Stone in favorable downs and distances. And hey, the bar couldn't be lower. Pilot a top-75 offense, and you'll look like a savior.
"The Wildcats slipped to 51st in defensive SP+ last season, though that includes some pretty demoralizing late-season results. They still started (31st in three-and-out rate) and ended drives well (31st in red zone TD rate allowed), and they'll have some proven entities in linebacker Mac Uihlein, end Aidan Hubbard and tackle Najee Story. The portal brought the likes of linebacker Jack Sadowsky V (Iowa State) and well-traveled corner Fred Davis (Clemson/UCF/Jacksonville State). If Northwestern's success is again dependent on having a top-20 defense, disappointment probably awaits. But if the O genuinely improves and the D has to be only top 40 or so, the Wildcats could surprise. Either way, facing Oregon, Penn State, Michigan and Illinois will make reaching six wins awfully difficult."
Northwestern is UCLA's worst projected conference opponent this season. Depending on how good the Bruins come out of non-conference play, they can very well start 4-0 with Penn State on the horizon.
