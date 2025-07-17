UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Punter
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we move on to special teams and round out a very important aspect of the game -- the punter.
Will Karoll, Junior
Karoll comes to Westwood as a transfer punter from Tulane. The Australian committed to the Bruins on May 5 after spending two seasons with the Green Wave. This is an important addition to the squad because it lightens the load of UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani, who had to punt as well.
In 2024, as Tulane's punter, Karoll punted 42 times for 1,796 yards, which was good for an average of 42.8 yards per kick. Eleven of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, and he had 11 other kicks that went at least 50 yards, including a long of 78.
The season prior, he punted 41 times for 1,798 total yards, which was good for an average of 43.9 yards per kick. He also had 13 punts that were at elast 50 yards long and had 11 that were downed inside the 20-yard line.
If anything, Karoll comes in to lighten the load of Bhaghani, but it appears he's also a consistent punter and will provide some solid, reliable special teams play, which is often overlooked in today's game, but is very important.
Lennox Miller, Freshman Walk-on
Miller is a two-star walk-on from the class of 2025, according to 247Sports, but he is also a Composite three-star and is the fifth-ranked punter in the country in his class.
Miller was named to the 2025 Polynesian Bowl roster and comes into UCLA likely backing up Karoll and Arizona transfer punter/kicker Cash Peterman. Miller played high school at Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, California. The hometown kid committed to UCLA on Aug. 10, 2024.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another series like this UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup in the future on UCLA Bruins on SI!
Please let us know your thoughts on the Bruins' punters when you like our Facebook page right now WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.