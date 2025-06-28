BREAKING: UCLA Lands 3-Star ATH Toray Davis
After striking out on a few commitment decisions earlier in the week, DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins landed a verbal pledge from three-star athlete Toray Davis Saturday.
The Fairview (Colorado) Boulder prospect is the No. 3 ranked player out of the state of Colorado and comes to Westwood after receiving offers and close interest from Utah, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
Davis spoke to BruinReportOnline about his pledge and assured what attracted him to the Bruins was the football fit and the culture being conjured up by Foster.
"I felt like it was the best fit for me academically and football-wise," he said. "I feel like this is the best decision for me because I believe that they will be able to develop me into the player I need to be to get my goal to play in the NFL. I had a gut feeling when I was on my official visit. The thing that stood out the most to me was all the opportunities you have in the area outside of football.
"All the coaches and the players were cool My impression of them was they have a lot of experience and they coach you hard. I liked the area. I think Westwood is a cool place. There is easy access to all the other well-known places in Los Angeles, and there are a lot of connections for life after football."
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated the latest Bruin pledge ahead of his commitment. Here's what he had to say about him:
"Davis is a talented two-sport, two-way standout. He’s a talented hooper and his athleticism pops on the football field. He could play receiver or safety at the next level but safety is where we think his upside is highest. Boasts a projectable frame that is pushing 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with room to add good weight in the coming years. Shows a ton of a range in pass defense with good ball skills and does great job high pointing the football.
"Shows speed to make plays sideline to sideline and can runs down opposing ball carriers from behind. Plays a physical game, loves to hit, can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler. Competitive player who shows up every down and leader on the field. Like the natural football instincts he shows and when combined with his frame potential, fluid athleticism and toughness, has all the traits to be an every down starter at the Power 4 level with an NFL ceiling as well."
